Clowning Around For A Cause

DALLAS — This year’s Mr. & Ms. Dallas Pageant will be “dinner and a show.”

Ten pairs of contestants have been fundraising and preparing for their time in the spotlight in Dallas High School’s Bollman Auditorium on Saturday. While only one couple will be crowned Mr. & Ms. Dallas, the group’s goal is to raise $10,000 for Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

“We all took a trip up to Doernbecher to get a tour, see where the money is going for a little extra motivation,” said pageant co-chairwoman Molly Peffley.

The contestants Elizabeth Johnson and Garret Vinson; Melanie Gray and James VanElverdinghe; Alva Hopland and Allesio Musumeci; Amber Beattie and Grant Hess; Alyssa Garner and Landan Anderson; Stefani Tallon and Timothy Hensley; Kailee Curtis and Caleb McIntosh; Brianna Schetzel and Meyer Reed; Lindsay Hand and Grant Burton; Mallory Minahan and Jadon Slyh.

Dinner and a show What: Mr. & Ms. Dallas Pageant & Spaghetti Feed Where: DHS Forum and Bollman Auditorium. When: Saturday, dinner 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets: $18 adults (dinner and pageant); $15 children 5 and younger (dinner and pageant); $10 adult dinner and $5 child dinner. https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=dhst. Of note: A silent and live auction will take place during the events. Also, there will be a raffle for a Traeger Grill. Tickets are $10 each.

By last week, contestants had raised about $5,000. The grand total raised will go toward helping families pay medical bills or to cover travel expenses for families, said Jessica Lowry, the activities teacher.

In previous years, Dallas raised a collective $80,000 for Doernbecher. Peffley said the group would like to see that total top $100,000 in the next few years.

She said the 20 contestants vying for the 2017 crown are representative of the school.

“We have a lot of variety of students this year,” she said. “We have some foreign exchange students. We have all grade levels. We have theater and sports, everything. Everyone one is represented.”

The goal this year is to bring in more of the community, so the pageant committee added activities like Family Date Night in April and Saturday’s Spaghetti Feed before the pageant.

“It’s a fun dinner and a show,” Peffley said.

“We also want to make it more of a community event and so the idea of feeding people and entertaining them came out of that,” Lowry added.

The Spaghetti Feed begins is 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the meal are $5 for children 5 and younger and $10 for adults.

For those wanting to see the pageant too, tickets for both dinner and the show are $15 for children 5 and younger and $18 for adults.

The show begins at 7 p.m. and includes a group opener, a talent contest, a lip sync contest, and a couples-themed trivia game, “Know Ya Boo.”

“It’s based off of ‘Parks and Recreation,’” Peffley said, referring to the sitcom. “It’s basically the ‘Newlywed Game,’ but super appropriate and family friendly.”

Audience members can bid on auction items, a silent auction during the dinner and a live auction during the show’s intermission.

Contest pairs had to contribute an auction item in addition to participating in events, fundraising, and preparing for the show.

“It’s a huge commitment, but it’s totally worth it,” Peffley said.

Lowry said she believed the group takes inspiration from the visit to Doernbecher and has put a lot of effort into the 2017 contest.

“I think actually going to Doernbecher made them realize what a great opportunity it was for them,” she said. “We really want the community to know that Dallas High School is trying to do good things for the community, and that high school kids are pretty great.”