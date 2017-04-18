0

Community Calendar

Braylin Brooks, 3, (left front) adds a plastic Easter egg to her basket on Saturday. Naethan Flores, 2, (right) takes in the scene at Gentle Woods Park, home of the annual Monmouth-Independence YMCA’s Easter egg hunt. The Boy Scouts and members of Central Lions Club helped fill each egg, which contained prizes such as balloons, pencil sharpeners, or tickets that could be redeemed for free books. The Easter Bunny visited with youngsters all morning. Two golden eggs, one in each age group, represented special Easter basket giveaways. For more photos from the event: polkio.com. Photo by Emily Mentzer.

As of Tuesday, April 18, 2017

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

• Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

• Day-2-Day Diabetes Support Group — 3 to 4 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (main conference room inside main entrance), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. 503-623-7323.

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

• Dallas Lions Club — Noon, Hong Kong Restaurant, 325 Main St., Dallas. Everyone welcome. 503-623-8121.

• Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club — Noon, First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. Visiting Rotarians, guests and prospective Rotarians are welcome to these luncheon meetings. Free. 503-838-4884.

• Mom and Me — Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas (enter through emergency door on Clay Street). Breastfeeding support group. Free. 503-831-5593.

• James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

• Thirsty Thursday — 5:30 to 7 p.m., Umpqua Bank, 302 S. Main St., Independence. Networking session. Bring a toy. Free.

• Hymn sing-along — 6:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Sing hymns with others. 503-838-5678.

• Veterans Night at the Elks — 6:30 p.m., Independence Elks Lodge Post 1950, 289 S. Main St., Independence. Different organization presents about services offered to veterans. Bunko upstairs for families.

• Dallas Senior Writing Group — 10 a.m. to noon, Dallas Senior Center, 955 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. For all seniors who love to write. Free. 503-623-9616.

• American Legion Women’s Auxiliary — 7 p.m., Academy Building, room 108, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. 503-623-2591.

• Radio Operators Association of Dallas (ROADS) — 7 p.m., Polk County Courthouse (Jefferson Street entrance), 850 Main St., Dallas. Organization for amateur radio operators; public welcome. 503-881-5836.

• Homework, Hoops and Hotdogs — 5:30 to 8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 SW 13th St., Dallas. Free help with homework for students in middle and high school. 503-917-9822, Nona Springer.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club Meeting — 9:45 to 11 a.m. Church of Christ, 127 Heffley St. N., Monmouth. First meeting is free. 503-930-7936.

• Family Building Blocks Independence play group — 10 a.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1275 E St., Independence. Play group for children and families. Activities and snacks provided. Free. RSVP, 503-363-3057.

• Altered Attitudes Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. 503-399-0599.

• Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.

• Blugrass Music Jam — 7 to 10 p.m., Faith Evangelical Free Church, community building, 2290 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. Free. Bluegrass instruments only. 503-399-6114.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

• Polk Community Free Clinic — 7 to 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, Dallas. Free medical and mental health care for uninsured and underinsured. Held on the first and fourth Saturday of the month. 503-990-8772.

• The Original Independence Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umpqua Bank parking lot, 302 S. Main St., Independence. 503-881-9950.

• Independence Riverview Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riverview Park and Amphitheater, 50 C St., Independence. 503-910-8193.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

• Central Lions Club — Noon, Independence Elks Lodge 1950 Dining Room, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-606-2150.

• Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Local orchestra for beginning through intermediate musicians. Meets every Monday. Players of all levels welcome. $25 monthly fee to cover expenses. 503-838-4884.

• Brew and BS: The New Testament — 7 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas. A lecture series on New Testament figures. Bring brew of choice — coffee, tea, chai, beer, wine, cider. 435-503-4304.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

• Indoor Play Park — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 879 SW Levens St., Dallas. Open to children pre-kindergarten and younger with parent/adult. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free.

• James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., St. Philip Catholic Church, 825 SW Mill St., Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Club — 6 to 7 p.m. weigh-in, 7 to 8 p.m. meeting, First Christian Church basement, 1079 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Meetings offer programs and activities aimed at losing weight. Open to anyone. First meeting is free.

• Overeaters Anonymous — Noon to 1 p.m., Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Support group meets in the quiet room/chapel immediately inside the emergency entrance on Clay Street. Dee Ann White, 971-718-6444.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

• Respite care — 1 to 3 p.m., 182 SW Academy St., Suite 216, Dallas. Free child care for parents who need time to run errands, pay bills, etc. Free. Open for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. 503-877-8473 to reserve space. Diapers are provided.

• Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

• Painting, Canvas and Cocktails — 7 p.m., The Boondocks, 318 N. Main St. Falls City. All supplies, paint, canvas and instruction provided. No experience necessary. $30, snack and cocktail included. 503-787-2700.

