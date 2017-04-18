Dsd Radon Levels Below Epa ‘Action Level’

DALLAS — Results of tests for radon found that Dallas School District schools found amounts below Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended “action level” in all locations measured.



The EPA recommends mitigation in areas with radon levels above 4.0 picocuries per liter of air (pCi/L), said Kevin Montague, the district’s facilities director. Readings between 2.0 pCi/L and 4.0 pCi/L may require adjustments, he said. Measurements of less than 2.0 are about the same as outdoor air.

Radon testing • Dallas High School: 118 rooms tested with the highest reading of 2.2 pCi/L. • LaCreole Middle School: 74 rooms tested with the highest reading of 3.5 pCi/L. • Whitworth Elementary School: 38 rooms tested with the highest reading of 3.8 pCi/L. • Lyle Elementary School: 38 rooms tested with the highest reading of 1.2 pCi/L. • Oakdale Heights Elementary School: 45 rooms tested with the highest reading of 1.0 pCi/L. • Morrison Campus: 14 rooms tested with the highest reading of 1.9 pCi/L. • Post High School: Five rooms tested with the highest reading of .6 pCi/L. • District Office: 18 rooms tested with the highest reading of 1.1 pCi/L.

According to district’s testing plan, radon is colorless and odorless radioactive gas that forms from the decay of radioactive elements found in rock and soil. It can move into the air and water and is the second-leading cause of lung cancer.

Testing took place between Feb. 27 and March 23, with individual testing units placed in rooms for three days. EPA guidelines require testing to take place between Nov. 1 and March 31 with the HVAC system operating normally and normal activities taking place.

TRC Environmental Corporation, of Milwaukie, conducted the tests and analyzed the results.



The highest level reported was 3.8 pCi/L at Whitworth Elementary School, while in several locations no radon was detected.

While no tests revealed the need for mitigation, the district made changes for areas with higher readings.

“The classrooms that we do have that came back between 2 and 4, we’ve already made adjustments to the HVAC system to increase the outside air,” Montague said.

He said the results didn’t reveal anything surprising based on tests taken in other places in the Dallas ZIP code reported to the federal government. He said the average result was 2.1 with 11 percent of tests at or above 4.0.

“Overall, I would say we are doing exceptionally well in our buildings with the levels that we see back,” Montague said.

For results from each school: www.dallas.-k12.or.us/radon-information.