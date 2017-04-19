Green Haven, Falls City Agree On Rates

FALLS CITY — The city of Falls City and Green Haven RV Park have reached an agreement on how the park should be charged for water until the city completes a water rate study.

The city council approved the contract Thursday. RV Park owner Richard Bowman had signed the agreement before Thursday’s meeting.

The agreement changes the base rate for the park from $108.86 per month to $326.58, increases its utility reserve fee from $10 to $30 and adds a base of $15 for each of five semi-permanent RV spots. Overage charges of $3.12 for each 1,000-gallon unit will be charged after usage surpasses 15,000 gallons.

The estimated bill based on the new agreement would be $433.83.

The city and park have negotiated for months after the city deemed the park’s bill was too low for its usage.

At first, the city wanted to charge the park the residential rate of approximately $42 for each of the 30 RV spots, and the residence, shower and office on site.

The park owners and residents objected to an increase of that size — it would have more than doubled the rate — and hired an attorney.

The city’s attorney suggested any rate increase wait until after the city conducts a water rate study, but said if both parties reached an agreement, he didn’t have a problem with it.

“I think it’s a fair agreement until we get certified rates down, which I’m sure we will have to do when we seek financing for upgrades on the (water) distribution system,” Mayor Terry Ungricht said.

The agreement was approved unanimously.