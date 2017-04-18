Poets and song writers have extolled the wonders of Paris in the springtime for generations now, and sipping champagne from a café located within the Eiffel Tower is something never to be forgotten. In these days of overcrowded security lines, airport delays and flight cancellations — not to mention maxing out the credit cards or saving for a trip that could possibly turn quickly from dream to nightmare — it’s good to know that we can make some perfectly wonderful memories right here in MI Town. We can savor a delicious and downright decadent brunch or take a delightful picnic basket to several of the local wineries within our area, then share a delightful morning or afternoon with friends and family. It doesn’t get any better than this.

—

We’ve survived another Tax Day and can put memories of receipts, various schedules and the rest of the mound of paperwork away for another year. It’s no fun to pay the piper, and even for those who are anticipating refunds, it seems like there is so much money going for government spending. When we take into consideration the services provided to all of us with tax revenues, it makes the whole thing a bit less painful.

—

One amazing organization worthy of support is Polk County CASA, which was featured in last week’s I-O. I’m a member of one of the Citizen Review Boards that reviews cases of children in foster care on a monthly basis and can attest to the dedication and care that is given by CASA members to children and their families, that makes every day better for all.

—

“Pride, Commitment and Service to Others” is the motto of our Polk County Sheriff’s Department, and the recent drug arrests remind us that there is an almost overwhelming need for support of law enforcement in the ongoing battle against drug abuse. We all can be the eyes and ears in MI Town to help children and families who are affected by these insidious crimes and offer assistance to those who are in need of treatment programs, and can assist the police whenever possible.

—

Who doesn’t enjoy a walk down memory lane now and then? Christine Lamb White will speak at 7 p.m. next Monday about “Gramma Edie’s home that keeps calling me home.” Ms. White is the granddaughter of the lady who lived in the house on Third Street in Independence. You can learn more about Independence history at the Heritage Museum presentation (entrance on the river side) at the Independence Civic Center.

—

Rain or shine — be sure to stop by the farmers’ markets in Independence this Saturday and see what’s available this week.