Pedee News

Steve and Audrey Cameron visited son James’ house in Milwaukie and attended granddaughter Eliana’s school program. Then, last Sunday, James and Eliana paid a visit to the farm in Pedee, stopping by to see Aunt Stephanie’s newborn lambs on the way. After dinner, Grandma and Eliana had fun making Easter cookies. The Camerons appreciate daughter Stephanie’s help in dismantling their old house. She was on the roof last week tearing down the old brick chimney while her dad shouted instructions from down below.

I just learned that at the Kings Valley Charter School science fair in March ,seventh-grader Kyron Amerling won the Director’s Award. A year ago, Kyron had an accident in which he lost his vision in one eye, and so based his project on how his vision had changed after the accident. He had his classmates close one eye and then the other, then keep both open and then had them bring pencils out arm length to the side and then bring them in and see how far the pencils were from each other. It gave everyone a good idea on how he can see. It was very intriguing that Kyron had used something that happened to him.

Students at KVCS are collecting good condition and new socks for Union Gospel Mission to give to the homeless. They’ve also concluded their food drive, and collected 600 pounds of food. The kindergarten and the first-second grade classes then took a field trip to the Linn Benton Food Share Warehouse, where they sorted the food that the school had collected.

Diane Telfer and I each entered quilts in the Mid-Valley Quilt Guild quilt show, which is Friday and Saturday at the Polk County Fairgrounds. There will be around 200 quilts, plus a vendor’s mall, so should be fun to see. On Friday at 11:30 a.m., I will be giving a demonstration on a fast way to make nine-patch blocks, in case it was always something you wanted to know.