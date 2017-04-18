Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to the Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).
Wednesday, April 19
• Monmouth Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
• Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
Thursday, April 20
• Monmouth Arts and Culture Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
• Independence Parks and Recreation Board — 6 p.m., Independence Civic Center, third floor, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.
• Falls City Budget Committee — 7 p.m., Falls City Community Center, 320 N. Main St. 503-787-3631.
Monday, April 24
• Independence Library Board — 4 p.m., Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St., Independence. 503-838-1212.
• Dallas School Board — 6:30 p.m., Dallas School District office, 111 SW Ash St., Dallas. 503-623-5594.
• Dallas Budget Committee — 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 187 SE Court St. 503-431-3502.
• Dallas School District Budget Committee — 6 p.m., District Office, 111 SW Ash St., Dallas. 503-623-5594.
Tuesday, April 25
• Independence City Council — 8:30 a.m., Central High School auditorium, 1830 Monmouth St., Independence. 503-838-1212.
• Monmouth Senior Advisory Board — 1 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
• Polk County Board of Commission work session — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, BOC office, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
Wednesday, April 26
• Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
