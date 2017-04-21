Two Men Arrested After Assault In Dallas

DALLAS – Police arrested two men in Dallas on Thursday on assault and menacing charges following an early morning fight.

At about 7:14 a.m. Thursday, Dallas officers responded to 911 calls reporting two men fighting with another man in the 200 block of Southwest Walnut Avenue, according a Dallas Police report.

Witnesses told dispatch that one of the men had a gun in his hand. As police responded, a caller reported that two males, including the one with the gun, got into a black Audi and provided a plate number.

The first Dallas officer who arrived encountered the Audi still in the 200 block of Southwest Walnut Avenue. Polk County Sheriff’s deputies and other Dallas officers arrived on scene and initiated a “high-risk stop,” according to the report.

The two suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody without incident. One was armed with a holstered pistol when taken into custody, police said.

Police found another pistol, a rifle and a ballistic vest in the vehicle. One suspect works as a security guard and the vest, as well as a uniform he was wearing, had security company markings.

Police arrested Carlos Homil Escalera, 31, of Willamina, on charges of felony third-degree assault, felony unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor counts of menacing, reckless endangering, second-degree disorderly conduct and pointing a firearm at another. The second suspect, Emanuel Escalera Lopez, 29, of Portland, was taken into custody on felony third-degree assault, and misdemeanor counts of menacing, reckless endangering and second-degree disorderly conduct.

The third person in the fight, an adult male, is the victim of the assault and suffered injuries, police said.

Evidence suggests this was a preplanned assault and not a random act, according to reports.

Police said investigators do not believe the suspects intended to harm anyone else.

The Dallas Police Department thanks the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for assisting with this investigation and community members who reported the assault.