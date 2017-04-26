Bill Targets Dam Safety

SALEM — A bill is working its way through the Oregon House of Representatives requires operators of “high hazard” dams — which includes Dallas’ Mercer Dam —to develop an emergency action plan.

The city of Dallas has an emergency action plan for Mercer Dam. Its last inspection was completed in March, and the city is awaiting the inspection report, said Public Works Director Frank Anderson.

He said the city is working on updating its plan.

Emergency action plans mandated in House Bill 3427 mean “a plan that assists a dam owner or operator and the local emergency manager to perform actions to ensure human safety in the event of a potential or actual failure of a dam or sudden release of water.”

Such a plan would include emergency communication and notification, actions to prevent dam failure or reduce the effects of dam failure, and maps of dam failure inundation zones. Those plans are to be filed with the state and local emergency services agency in the county.

The bill defines high hazard as those the Oregon Water Resources Department expect loss of human life to occur if they fail.

HB 3427 was passed out of the House Committee on Veteran and Emergency Preparedness on and was referred to the Ways and Means Committee on April 18.