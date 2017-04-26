0

Dallas High Presents ‘Bully Plays’

As of Wednesday, April 26, 2017

DALLAS — Dallas High School will present a series of student-directed plays Thursday and Friday.

The Bully Plays are a collection of short plays set in different places and times showing the many different types of bullying and the way they affect people.

The shows are at 7 p.m. in DHS’ Bollman Auditorium, 1250 SE Holman Ave., Dallas.

Advanced theater students are directing the plays as an exercise for the class.

The plays are recommended for audiences 13 and older because of the content which deals with suicide, suggested nudity and some language.

General admission is $4. Tickets are available at the door.

More like this story

Commenting has been disabled for this item.

﻿

Subscribe to our email newsletter to get info on local events and upcoming stories

* indicates required
CLOSE X

Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)