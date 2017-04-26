Dallas High Presents ‘Bully Plays’

DALLAS — Dallas High School will present a series of student-directed plays Thursday and Friday.

The Bully Plays are a collection of short plays set in different places and times showing the many different types of bullying and the way they affect people.

The shows are at 7 p.m. in DHS’ Bollman Auditorium, 1250 SE Holman Ave., Dallas.

Advanced theater students are directing the plays as an exercise for the class.

The plays are recommended for audiences 13 and older because of the content which deals with suicide, suggested nudity and some language.

General admission is $4. Tickets are available at the door.