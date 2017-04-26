Library Calendar

0

DALLAS

950 Main St. • 503-623-2633

www.ci.dallas.or.us/library

• Wednesday, April 26, 4 p.m. — Kid’s Book Club.

• Thursday, April 27, 10:30 a.m. — Morning Children’s Story Time.

• Thursday, April 27, 2:30 p.m. — Lego Building.

• Thursday, April 27, 3:30 p.m. — Afternoon Children’s Story Time.

• Tuesday, May 2, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s Story Time.

• Tuesday, May 2, 7 p.m. — Friends of the Library Meeting.

INDEPENDENCE

175 Monmouth St.

503-838-1811

www.ci.independence.or.us/library

• Wednesday, April 26, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

• Thursday, April 27, 4:30 p.m. — Chess Club.

• Friday, April 28, 4:30 p.m. — Teen Cooking Club (Pizza Party).

• Saturday, April 29, 3:30 p.m. — Cuentos en Espanol.

• Saturday, April 29, 3:30 p.m. — El dia de los Ninos.

• Tuesday, May 2, 2 p.m. — Tiny Tots.

• Wednesday, May 3, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

• Wednesday, May 3, 1 p.m. — Scrabble with Betty.

MONMOUTH

168 S. Ecols St.

503-751-0182

www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library

• Wednesday, April 26, 3:30 p.m. — Arbor Day Celebration.

• Thursday, April 27, 10:15 a.m. — Preschool Explorers.

• Tuesday, May 2, 10:15 a.m. — Tales for Tots.

WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY

111 N. Main St., Falls City

503-787-3521, ext. 319

www.facebook.com/

WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline

• See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.

