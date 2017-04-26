As the damp and soggy month of April trudges on, we’re all hoping that the arrival of Miss May will bring sunshine and flowers and our long awaited — and overdue — arrival of springtime. The tulips and daffodils have been beaten into submission by the rain, the blossoms from the trees have been blown onto lawns, sidewalks and driveways much to our collective disappointment. Sightings of azalea and rhododendron blooms and lilac buds all over MI Town give us hope and optimism.

—

Celebrate Arbor Day at the Monmouth library today at 3:30 p.m., where there will be a fun and interesting program about trees, plus an opportunity to bring home a seedling to plant in your own yard — or in a container near a sunny window in your house or apartment. One seedling per family, please.

—

A sure remedy to the dreary rainy days is hearing happy children sharing laughter, energy, curiosity and a love for learning. Mark your calendars for Saturday, when the Independence library celebrates El Dia de los Ninos (Children’s Day) and El Dia de los Libros (Book Day). The fun begins at 3:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to celebrate and discover all the good and interesting programs available for children and adults right in our own community.

—

Speaking of books and libraries, another sure sign of springtime is the Annual Spring Book Sale at the Monmouth library on May 5 and 6. If you haven’t gotten around to donating those books you finished – or those gifted ones you don’t intend to read anyway -- please drop them off this weekend so the Friends of the Library volunteers can add them to the items for sale. May 5 from noon until 2 p.m., is the friends’ members only sale. The sale is open to the public from 2 until 8 p.m. that day. Saturday sale hours are from 9 a.m. until 3 p,m.

—

The Monmouth Garden Club spring plant sale is being held May 5 right outside the library meeting room. This is a great opportunity to get some great sale prices on plants – plus learn all about plants and trees from those who have excellent gardening knowledge and expertise.

—

At press time, the garden beds at our house are still too wet for planting, but the little seedlings are growing in the cardboard containers on the back deck. The Monmouth library has veggie and flower seeds available in the seed lending library, at no cost. If you’re looking for plant starts, check the farmers’ markets in Independence on Saturday. If we all wish and wish for sunshine, perhaps it will happen.