News In Brief

Monmouth updates sewer charges

MONMOUTH — The Monmouth City Council approved at its April 18 meeting changing the way the city calculates sewer charges.

Residents will now be charged based on their water usage in the months of December, January, February and March. The change will increase the overall revenue for the city by an estimated $37,277 a year.

Some residents — roughly 571 — will see an increase in their monthly bill by $9.24, while some (estimated 230) will see a decrease in charges by $9.42, according to the city’s analysis.

The change accommodates the city’s new software, and will save time for city employees, according to the report.

Indy police takes back unwanted drugs

INDEPENDENCE — Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Independence Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 13th opportunity in seven years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Bring the pills for disposal to the Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St. The service is free and anonymous — no questions asked.

Washington Fed celebrates 100 years

DALLAS/MONMOUTH — The Washington Federal branches in Monmouth and Dallas will celebrate the credit union’s 100th anniversary with celebrations throughout the week.

The branches are inviting businesses and residents to join the party from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their branches, 611 Main St., Dallas, and 523 Main St., Monmouth.

Refreshments will be provided. The celebration will feature a drawing to be held Friday afternoon. All residents are invited to participate in the event.

Indy PD cracks down on ped safety

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Police Department will conduct a four-hour long pedestrian safety enforcement operation at heavily used crosswalks on Hoffman Road and Polk Street, as well as on Monmouth Street, focusing on motorists who fail to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians.

The efforts are part of the department’s ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety.

The operation will be on Thursday. Officers dressed in plain clothes will cross the street while uniformed officers monitor the crosswalk for motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way, or who take unsafe and illegal actions. Drivers and pedestrians stopped during this safety operation will be issued warnings or citations.

Mr. & Ms. Dallas event exceeds goal

DALLAS — The Mr. & Ms. Dallas Pageant, held last Saturday, well exceeded its goal of raising $10,000 for Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

The event, which had 10 pairs competing for the crown through fundraising and Saturday’s performance at Bollman Auditorium in Dallas, raised nearly $16,000.

“It was an incredible night,” said Dallas School Board member and pageant judge Mike Bollman. “The place was packed.”

Contestants and Dallas High School leadership students also participated in a “beautification day” on April 17. Forty-five students worked in the downtown area and around Dallas City Hall, weeding, cleaning and putting down bark dust.