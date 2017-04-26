Pedee News

Pedee Church escaped rain once again on Easter’s sunrise service at Womer Cemetery, even though the sun was, as usual, not in evidence through the clouds. None of the 35 people in attendance were bothered by that, though, as all celebrated the risen Christ before going down to eat breakfast, organized by Shawn Brotherton and cooked by the men in the church.

—

This Easter Sunday’s message at Pedee Church, was in the form of a skit based on Luke 7:36-50, but set in today’s time. The event described in the New Testament was about a sinful woman, played by Heidi Russell, who was so thankful to Jesus that she washed his feet with a jar of expensive perfume, wafting fragrance throughout the church. Nicely dressed Philip North portrayed Simon the Pharisee, a very proper Jewish leader; Adam Coe represented Jesus in a white hoodie sweatshirt (and looked just like him); and Daniel Russell was a trendy pastor in jeans with sequined crosses on his back pockets, and who left in a huff when Jesus declared the woman’s sins forgiven.

—

How was this the Easter message? Well, it’s easy to be proper on Easter Sunday and be thankful that Jesus paid the price for the sins of all those other really sinful people. But the difference between Simon the Pharisee and the woman wasn’t how sinful they were, it was how honest they were with Jesus about their sin. Jesus isn’t afraid of our sin, but defeated it, so we all have a lot to be thankful for in Jesus’ resurrection.

—

Easter is also a great time to get together with friends and family in this community. Dorothy McBeth was happy to be able to go to son Darrel and Shirley’s house for dinner and be with them and the rest of the family. Her son, Sam, and Terry came over and grandson, Barry, and wife, Jennifer, were there with Jennifer’s daughter, Heather, and friend, Philip, as well as Shirley’s mother, Elizabeth Stout.

—

Bill and Linda Chertudi’s son, John, and wife, Faith, came down from Vancouver on Saturday night and then, on Sunday, were joined by their daughter, Lisa, and Delmer Sisson, with son, Jordan, and daughter, Michelle Unger, and her family: husband, Aaron, and kids, Nick, Lexy, Ethan, and Emma.

—

There were similar gatherings in other Pedee homes and, then there were several who just enjoyed having the time to themselves, as Don and Frances Brostrom and new Pedee Women’s Club member, Kathy Elson, did.

—

There will be a baby shower for Allison Barnhart at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Kings Valley Community Center. Talk to Heidi Russell or Diana Barnhart for details.