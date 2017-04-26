Try Eight Unusual Veggies Today

David Coon is on a mission. Not exactly a Mission Impossible save-the-world mission; more of a quest. He’s out to educate others about the potential for unusual vegetables in the garden and the kitchen.

Coon, an Oregon State University Extension Service master gardener, knew he was on to something when he’d be stopped in the grocery store by shoppers fascinated by the produce he was sending through the checkstand.

Try them out and see what you think.

Shishito pepper: A small, usually sweet pepper that runs around 2 inches. Perhaps one in 10 will surprise you with a little kick, but “never crying hot,” Coon said. He turns the green pepper into snacks by throwing them in a hot pan with some oil for a few seconds and then dresses them with a dash of kosher salt. The plant originally came from the Americas and was one of the first new world peppers to make it around the world, first gathered by Europeans, then passed along to the Far East.

Kohlrabi: Coon’s research shows kohlrabi originating in central Asia and now popping up occasionally on grocery shelves. It looks like a bulb about the size of a baseball and tastes like a cross between cabbage and broccoli. Use it raw, sautéed, steamed, roasted or stuffed.

Broccoli rabe or rapini: Related to turnips, rapini arrived in the U.S. in 1927 from Italy. It looks a little like mustard with tiny broccoli heads and features a pleasantly peppery taste. Coon has been known to sauté, braise, stir-fry and steam it, but advises not eating it raw.

Mache — also known as lamb’s lettuce (not lamb’s quarters), corn salad and field salad: This plant — related to broccoli but with small heads — has been cultivated in temperate Europe since Neolithic times, according to Coon. It’s easy to grow and tastes like sweet, nutty lettuce with no bitterness. Leaves are used in salads.

Spigarello: Common in southern Italy, spigarello is related to broccoli. Eat the small heads, stems and curly leaves in salads, steam, sauté or throw in soup. The flavor, Coon says, is sweet and grassy, a mix of kale and broccoli.

Sorrel (also called spinach dock or narrow-leaved dock): Native to Europe, western Asia and north Africa, sorrel has leaves used raw in salads or in sauces and soups. The flavor is tart and lemony with a crunch when raw. Coon said it makes a great pesto and pairs well with eggs, cream and pasta.

Scarlet runner bean: A vining bean with beautiful, red flowers that call out to hummingbirds. Comes from Central America and is widely grown in England. Try these mild beans raw, steamed, sautéed or as a dry bean.

Cardoon: This Mediterranean native is one of Coon’s favorites, not only because of the mellow taste similar to artichoke, but also for the dramatic statement its big, silvery leaves make as an ornamental plant. Instead of eating the head and heart like artichokes, cook and serve the stems. Before using, Coon suggests peeling off the ridges on the stem, which contain strings like celery, and blanching them to remove some bitterness and to keep their pretty green color. Eat raw, sautéed, steamed, boiled or in soups and stews.