Academic Honors

FRONT ROYAL , Va. — Lucas Costa, of Monmouth, graduated from Randolph-Macon Academy on May 27, 2017. The ceremony was held in Melton Memorial Gymnasium in front of friends, family, faculty, staff, and honored guests.

Lucas was accepted into Babson College, University of Oregon, United States Air Force Academy, Virginia Tech, and University of Virginia, and will be attending Virginia Tech this fall.

Lucas is son of Cinthia Costa Jones, of Monmouth, and Alexandre D T Costa, of Curitiba, Puerto Rico.