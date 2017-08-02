Letters To The Editor

Volunteers not given enough credit

I, Keith Eberly do appreciate attention of the article about the movement of the food bank, but I feel as though the Boy Scouts and some of the other volunteers did not get enough recognition for all their hard work.

The 13 Scouts and the adult volunteers that were present worked for six hours, and the volunteers of the food bank worked even longer, fine tuning the new space.

Because the move was only one day, the food bank was able to provide uninterrupted service to the community and served 245 people/families in June.

I would also like to thank Master Appliance for donating valuable time and resources so that we could move all of the fridges and freezers.

I just want to make sure everyone is recognized for putting forth the effort to help me in my project.

Keith Eberly

Monmouth

Trump fails to hold campaign promises

Again, we are flooded with more chaos in the White House like this country has never seen before. Our president appears to spend more time tweeting than he does running the country.

Latest example — the ban of transgender individuals in the military.

On July 21, 2016, at the Republican Convention, Trump stated he would “do all in his power to protect the rights of the LGBTQ citizens,” and on Oct. 30, 2016, in Greeley, Colo., he was waving a gay flag.

This ban is made with no prior communications to the House and Senate Armed Services Committee.

Another campaign promise bites the dust.



Trump wonders why he is at “odds” with the press. Maybe it’s due to statements like, “You go ahead. She’s rude,” when asked by a reporter about the transgender ban on the day of his tweet.

After 71 attempts to eliminate Obamacare, the Republicans are still trying to repeal it (Newsweek, July 19) even though 15 to 20 million people could lose health care.

And the interior secretary “advised” the representative from Alaska he may withhold support from his department if she doesn’t change her vote.

The new communications director — now former director — implied on the day of his appointment the whole communications staff may be fired.

Six-plus months in office and not one significant item accomplished, other than losing six cabinet members and close aids. But that may not be a bad thing.

Clifford E Brown

Dallas

Fuel spills can be eliminated

The recent tragedy at the E. E. Wilson Refuge demonstrates the need for a fundamental shift in transportation policy. While the specific cause of the accident remains under investigation, the environmental damage was preventable.

For too long we have been satisfied with a combination of obsolete construction standards for containment of hazardous materials, cleanup reimbursement fees, and fines.

We have become numb to the damage, accepting of the false economics used to justify our inaction.

Ironically, existing economic practices reward a robust, thorough disaster response, rather than an effective proactive, preventative strategy.

Apparently, destruction of our natural world is, in economic terms, another “cost of business.”



It is time to modernize our understanding of environmental economics.

Prevention is better, cheaper, and smarter than responding after an accident occurs. And prevention is possible. Technologies exist — today — that can prevent most, if not all, “routine” fuels spills.

Our wars in Afghanistan and Iraq required the U.S. military to develop, test, and implement remarkable self-heal, seal-seal technologies that can be, and have been, adapted for civilian uses.



Accordingly, we can, we must, secure industrial usage of available presentation technologies with all deliberate speed.

Together we must facilitate an inclusive process for advancing specific proposals for action during the 2018 Legislative Session.

In the end, we are responsible for our legacy.

We are responsible for stewardship of our natural world.



Together we can, we must, work in common cause to make sure nothing like the disaster at E. E. Wilson Refuge happens again — ever.

Paul Evans

State Representative (HD 20)

Monmouth

Westview to host closeout sale In 1982, Westview Products was formed and began operations north of Dallas on what is now Westview Drive.

In 1993, we moved the operations to the end of Shelton Street. Over these 34 years, we produced thousands of sunrooms, monumental skylights, window walls and unfinished occasional tables.

In 2015, we sold the business to Sierra Pacific, who moved the production to California. We have recently leased the property to a new business in Dallas.

We were greatly blessed to employ many great people and interact with thousands of clients, designers, and others who make the system work.

We were especially touched by the association with two partners, Dave Newton and Bill Hockman. Along with Bill and Dave passing to cancer, our installation foreman, Roger Hall, took this terrible path in 2016. We saw the hand of God work in the hard times of the 1980s, the dot.com bust of 2000, and the recession of 2008.

As a result of many years of fabrication in the shop and installation in the field, Westview has quite a collection of equipment, raw material, display items, and even completed unfinished furniture.

On Aug. 10 and 11, well before the chaos/blessing of the eclipse, we will have a closing business sale at 1350 SE Shelton St. All proceeds will go to Weekday Bible School, to continue its good work in presenting God’s message to young people of Dallas.

Please join us in writing the final chapter of this adventure begun with a dream 35 years ago.

Many thanks and all the best wishes to our good friends in Dallas.

Bob Ottaway

Dallas