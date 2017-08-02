Breaking News

Library Calendar

As of Wednesday, August 2, 2017

DALLAS

950 Main St. • 503-623-2633

www.ci.dallas.or.us/library

• Wednesday, Aug. 2, 11:30 a.m. — Summer reading end party (at Dallas City Park).

• Wednesday, Aug. 2, 4:30 p.m. — Ukulele Jam.

• Thursday, Aug. 3, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s Story Time.

• Thursday, Aug. 3, 2:30 p.m. — Lego Building.

• Friday, Aug. 4, 5:30 p.m. — Teen summer reading end party.

• Tuesday, Aug. 8, 10:30 a.m. — Morning Children’s Story Time.

• Tuesday, Aug. 8, 3:30 p.m. — Afternoon Children’s Story Time.

INDEPENDENCE

175 Monmouth St.

503-838-1811

www.ci.independence.or.us/library

• Wednesday, Aug. 2, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

• Wednesday, Aug. 2, 1 p.m. — Scrabble with Betty.

• Saturday, Aug. 5, — Solar Saturdays (Sun dried clay with Cheryl Lewis).

• Monday, Aug. 7, 3 p.m. — Maker Mondays (Bots).

• Monday, Aug. 7, 4:30 p.m. — Cuentos en Español.

• Wednesday, Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

MONMOUTH

168 S. Ecols St.

503-751-0182

www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library

• Thursday, Aug. 3, 10:15 a.m. — Space monkey blast-off.

• Friday, Aug. 4, 1:30 p.m. — Family movie (“Storks,” rated PG).

• Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2 p.m. — Comic book workshop (Fourth through 12th graders).

WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY

111 N. Main St., Falls City

503-787-3521, ext. 319

www.facebook.com/

WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline

• See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.

