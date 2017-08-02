Library Calendar

DALLAS
950 Main St. • 503-623-2633
www.ci.dallas.or.us/library
• Wednesday, Aug. 2, 11:30 a.m. — Summer reading end party (at Dallas City Park).
• Wednesday, Aug. 2, 4:30 p.m. — Ukulele Jam.
• Thursday, Aug. 3, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s Story Time.
• Thursday, Aug. 3, 2:30 p.m. — Lego Building.
• Friday, Aug. 4, 5:30 p.m. — Teen summer reading end party.
• Tuesday, Aug. 8, 10:30 a.m. — Morning Children’s Story Time.
• Tuesday, Aug. 8, 3:30 p.m. — Afternoon Children’s Story Time.
—
INDEPENDENCE
175 Monmouth St.
503-838-1811
www.ci.independence.or.us/library
• Wednesday, Aug. 2, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.
• Wednesday, Aug. 2, 1 p.m. — Scrabble with Betty.
• Saturday, Aug. 5, — Solar Saturdays (Sun dried clay with Cheryl Lewis).
• Monday, Aug. 7, 3 p.m. — Maker Mondays (Bots).
• Monday, Aug. 7, 4:30 p.m. — Cuentos en Español.
• Wednesday, Aug. 9, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.
—
MONMOUTH
168 S. Ecols St.
503-751-0182
www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library
• Thursday, Aug. 3, 10:15 a.m. — Space monkey blast-off.
• Friday, Aug. 4, 1:30 p.m. — Family movie (“Storks,” rated PG).
• Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2 p.m. — Comic book workshop (Fourth through 12th graders).
—
WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
111 N. Main St., Falls City
503-787-3521, ext. 319
www.facebook.com/
WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline
• See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.
