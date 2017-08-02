News In Brief

Bridgeport Chapel holds garage sale



DALLAS — Bridgeport Chapel, 16930 Bridgeport Road, Dallas, will hold its annual garage and bake sale Friday and Saturday.

The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Homemade pies, cookies and breads will be available, as well as furniture, collectibles, housewares and clothes.

All proceeds go to a building project in Romania.

For more information: 503-623-4082.

AARP workshop for Polk residents

POLK COUNTY — AARP Foundation has awarded a grant to MicroEnterprise Resources, Initiatives and Training to conduct “Work for Yourself@50+” workshops in several mid-Willamette Valley cities, including Independence and Dallas. The workshops will help residents older than 50 assess opportunities for self-employment, build skills and connect with resources that will enable them to generate income by working for themselves. Workshops will be held at the Indy Commons at 10 a.m. on Aug. 15 and at the Chemeketa Community College Campus in Dallas at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 15. For more information: Mona Edwards, 503-584-7314.

Falls City slates annual Arbor Day

FALLS CITY — Now officially a Tree City USA, Falls City will celebrate Arbor Day every year on the second Saturday of September. The Falls City City Council approved a resolution, requested by the city’s park and recreation committee, to declare that Saturday Arbor Day. The event will coincide with the city’s annual Solve Clean Up. Falls City held its first Arbor Day event on Dec. 10, 2016, in an effort to have its Tree City USA application accepted.



Dallas Aquatic Center report approved

DALLAS — The city of Dallas’ Administration Committee approved its final report on Dallas Aquatic Center funding on July 24.

The report doesn’t recommend a specific strategy, but emphasizes finding sponsorship opportunities and has as a performance target that the facility cover 60 to 65 percent of its expenses with revenue.

Committee members also said the city should encourage those who support the center to restart the “Friends of Dallas Aquatic Center” group to help raise money to benefit the center.

“We are not proposing closure,” said Committee Chairwoman Kelly Gabliks. “We are talking about continuing to formulate and evaluate different revenue sources, but I guess we are not proposing anything specific.”

The report now goes to the full council as a recommendation.

Willamina open for eclipse

WILLAMINA — Family friendly tent and dry RV camping will be available for people spending the eclipse in Willamina at the West Valley Community Campus.

On Aug. 19, Second Winds String Band will play in the campus auditorium, and Aug. 20, the West Valley Shakers will play. Beer, wine and food will be available for sale during the music.

Eclipse viewing will be Aug. 21. The college will have viewing glasses on sale. For more information: info@westvalleycommunitycampus.org.