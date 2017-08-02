Pedee News

Congratulations to Nic Heller, who passed both state and national EMT tests and received his state license this last week. He is a firefighter in Pedee and would ultimately like to be a professional firefighter. He took two terms at Chemeketa in preparation for the tests.

—

And congratulations to Brandon Simons, who made the dean’s honor roll at Western Oregon University this last term. Brandon is a sophomore majoring in business.

—

Heidi Russell’s birthday was a few weeks ago and as a gift, she and youngest daughter Amaya spent a week with her sister, Kelsey Ferry, who lives with her family in Excelsior, Minn. They had a wonderful time visiting, shopping at the Mall of America in Minneapolis (largest mall in the U.S.), and swimming in Lake Minnetonka. On several days there were steady downpours with non-stop lightening and thunder for several hours — something we don’t experience here!

—

Jim Fessler, 80, a neighbor of several years (in the country sense — anyone within 10 miles of you), died as a result of strokes on July 13. He was a man of many interests, including gardening, fishing, hunting, and traveling. Until recently he and his wife Laura lived across the road from Dave and Suzanne Burbank, where they generously gifted them with beautiful berries from their large garden and berry patch from time to time.

—

Also, Vicky Lyday Woods lost her husband Leo a few months ago. Vicky grew up in the area and moved at one point to Las Vegas where she met Leo and where they lived. She spent much time here, taking care of her parents, Junior and Pat Lyday, during their last years, and it was nice to get to know them better.

—

Last Friday, Chip and Linda North were happy to have Anna, their German exchange student of two years ago, visit with her parents, Achim and Bettina Tieftrunk and sister Marie. Because Anna was taken with American pie, the Norths hosted a pie social at the Dallas park for her family and asked all to bring a favorite pie to share with them. Some feast! It might have not been a well-balanced lunch but it sure was good.

—

On Friday, there will be a “Kids and Bigs” barbecue and concert in the Pedee Church amphitheater. At 5:30 there will be face painting, snow cones, popcorn, and hotdogs. Then at 6:30 there will be a kids’ concert with Tom Glogau, and at 7:30 a concert with Ron Miller. Tom is super fun and will put on a great kids show, and Ron’s acoustic guitar music is amazing. Bring a side dish if you are coming for the barbecue, and a lawn chair if you are just coming for the concert. This will be a fun summertime event you won’t want to miss.