Point Shuts Down Hash Oil Operation South Of Independence

INDEPENDENCE – Three men were arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant revealed an active butane hash oil lab at 8400 Buena Vista Road in Independence.

The lab was being used to make homemade marijuana extract and are particularly dangerous because of the risk of explosion and fire, which has resulted in injuries in death in the past, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Dennis Lee Underwood, 35, was charged with unlawful manufacture of marijuana extract (Class B felony), unlawful possession of more than a quarter ounce of marijuana extract (Class C felony), unlawful possession of cocaine (Class C felony), unlawful possession of methamphetamine (Class C felony), and unlawful possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance – psilocybin mushrooms (Class B felony).

Joseph Matthew Soulier, 38, was charged with unlawful manufacture of marijuana extract, unlawful possession of more than a quarter ounce of marijuana extract, and unlawful possession of cocaine.

Brandon Michael Axmaker, 18, was charged with unlawful manufacture of marijuana extract and unlawful possession of more than a quarter ounce of marijuana extract.

Members of the Polk Interagency Narcotics Team, assisted by the Oregon State Police and Polk County Sheriff’s Office, served the warrant at the residence.

Due to the hazards, members of Polk County Fire District No. 1 assisted during the dismantling of the lab in case of any emergency.

Detectives collected more than 216 pounds of marijuana which was being used a make extract in the lab. The process was a closed loop system, and there was just more than 30 ounces of finished hash oil product found at the location. Detectives estimate the street value of the hash oil to be about $25,000, the release from the sheriff’s office stated.

In addition to the active lab operation, detectives also found user amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms at the location. More charges are pending.