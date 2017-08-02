Breaking News

Western Oregon University Announces Tuition Increase

August 2, 2017

MONMOUTH — Following a Board of Trustees meeting on July 26, Western Oregon University released its final decision as to the amount that tuition will increase for incoming students beginning this fall.

Oregon residents and students who qualify for the Western University Exchange will have their tuition raised by 6.5 percent, while out-of-state residents, international students and graduate level students will receive a 10 percent increase.

For more information: Lisa Catto, 503-838-8163

