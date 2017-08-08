Academic Honors

Deters named to Whitworth honor roll

SPOKANE, Wash. - Melia Deters, of Dallas, has been named to the Whitworth University provost’s honor roll for spring semester 2017.

The student qualified for the academic honor society by maintaining a grade-point average of at least 3.75 during the semester.

Phaup honored on spring dean’s list

BOSTON – Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences University named Katelyn Phaup, of Independence, to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

The dean’s list recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for the academic term.