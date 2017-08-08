Community Notebook

Windingers to celebrate aviation

The Dallas Windingers Radio Control model aircraft club will celebrate National Model Aviation Day Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kauer Field, 1833 SE Miller Ave., Dallas.

Spectators will see demonstrations of radio controlled model aircrafts. Instructor pilots will help participants try a flight.

Donations will be accepted and given to the Disabled American Veterans organization.

For more information: Robert Brizius, 503-623-3420 or Joe Miller, 503-498-7241.

Annual Cruise-In set for Saturday

The Sixth Annual Central Lions Club Cruise-In will take place Saturday at 9 a.m. at Riverview Park in Independence.

Cost is $5 for a pancake and egg breakfast.

Space is available to register a car. Cost is $20 and includes a free breakfast for the driver.

The first 100 cars registered will receive a goodie bag and dash plaque.

Awards will be given at 3 p.m.

There will also be raffles and a silent auction.

For more information: Danny, 503-838-1273.

Arboretum seeks volunteer help

The Friends of the Delbert Hunter Arboretum invite volunteers to help maintain the arboretum at Dallas City Park on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Volunteers will spread trail dressing and pull weeds in the shade.

Volunteers will meet at the arboretum building. Children are welcome. Tools will be provided, but gloves are recommended. There will also be snacks served.

For more information: Kimber, 503-623-7359.

Library to hold eclipse event

Dallas Public Library, 950 Main St., Dallas, will hold an illustrated astronomy series presentation Saturday at 2 p.m.

Dallas resident Donn W. Anderson, a docent at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville, will present about the upcoming solar eclipse. This will be the first of a series of presentations. Future topics will include comets, exploration of outer planets and more.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

Alzheimer’s class offered Tuesday

West Valley Salem Health, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas, will offer a class on memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer’s Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m.

The program will provide information on detection, causes, risk factors, stages of disease and treatment.

There is no cost to attend.

Call 800-272-3900 to register.

MERIT class offered Tuesday

MicroEnterprise Resources, Initiatives and Training (MERIT) will offer a class titled “Work for Yourself@50+” Tuesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Indy Commons, 278 South Main St., Independence.

The class is aimed at helping people ages 50 and older learn what it takes to be successfully self-employed in today’s economy.

There is no cost to attend.

Call 888-339-5617 to register.