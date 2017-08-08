News In Brief

Republic Services plans no pickup on Aug. 21

DALLAS — Republic Services will not pick up trash or recycling on Monday, Aug. 21.

Because of expected heavy traffic, trucks will not operate and offices will be closed, according to a letter from Republic Services.

All services will be pushed back one day. If your service day is usually Monday, it will be picked up on Tuesday, and so on. Friday’s pickup will be on Saturday that week.

Residential customers may put extra bags to the curb on their service day to be picked up at minimal charge, according to the letter.

For questions: Republic Services Salem office: 503-363-8890.

OSU office closes for week of fair

DALLAS — The Oregon State University Extension Polk County office will be closed during the week through Aug. 11 for the Polk County Fair. The office is at 289 E. Ellendale Ave., Suite 301.

For more information: 503-623-8395.

Volunteers needed for eclipse event

POLK COUNTY — Volunteers are needed for events planned in Polk County around the eclipse.

To volunteer for Dallas’s events, email Bonnie Dreier at DAVC.Bonnie@gmail.com.

To help at Indy Goes Dark, email Courtney Williams at cwilliams@ci.independence.or.us.

Dallas man arrested on child porn charges

DALLAS — On Thursday, Polk County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dale Lynn Sherman, 48, of Dallas, for possession of child pornography.

Investigators located over 60 images of child pornography involving children ranging from about 1 to 14 years old on electronic devices owned and used by Sherman, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. He was lodged at the Polk County Jail on 30 counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse.

Sen. Merkley to hold town hall

DALLAS — Senator Jeff Merkley will hold a town hall Wednesday (today) at 3:30 p.m. at the Colonel Nesmith Readiness Center, 12830 Westview Dr., Dallas.

For more information: www.merkley.senate.gov.