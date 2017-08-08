CHS Class of 1952

The Central High School Class of 1952 will meet for a 65th anniversary dinner at Murphy’s Restaurant, 288 Ellendale Ave., in Dallas, on Aug. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m., with dinner at 1:30. For more information: Yvonne Pettit, 503-838-0626, or Barbara McCullough, 503-831-3845.

IHS all-school reunion The annual All-School Reunion of Independence High will be held at the Independence Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 26, beginning at 11 a.m. The luncheon, catered by Ovenbird Bakery of Independence for $15, will be served at noon. Send your reservation check to: IHS Reunion, P.O. Box 291, Independence, OR 97351. Questions? Al Oppliger, 503.838.1353 or email to jcoppliger@aol.com.

DHS Class of 1977 40th reunion

Date: Saturday, Aug. 12; 4:30 to 11 p.m., Latitude One, 904 Main St., Dallas. Cost - $35 (Individual) or $70 (Couple). RSVP to Tammy (Koloen) Bird, TBird861@msn.com. Additional information DHS Class of 1977 Facebook Page.

DHS Class of 1962

Dallas High School Class of 1962 will celebrate its 55th reunion on Aug. 11-13.

For more information: Case Chaney, 503-881-5810.

Reunion for Falls City schools

Open to anyone who has attended Falls City schools. The event will be held on Aug. 26 starting at noon at The Breadboard in Falls City. The event moves to The Boondocks at 4 when The Breadboard closes. There is a special Facebook group page: www.facebook.com/groups/434784380189748/. For more information: Tracy Quiring, dgutf@outlook.com or 541-903-1434.

CHS Class of 1977 40th

Requesting all classmates to attend Central High School’s Class of 1977 40th reunion for a no-host dinner and drinks at Kolby’s RB&B at 3838 River Road NE, Keizer, on Aug. 12 from 6 to 11:30 p.m.

RSVP on Facebook: www.facebook.com/events /631545067040419/?ti=icl or text Molly Derry at 503-917-9251, via email, mderry@aol.com.