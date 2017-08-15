Local Resident Reported Missing On Saturday

POLK COUNTY – Dallas resident Heather Mounce, 37, was reported missing Saturday at 2:13 p.m., according to a press release from Dallas Police Department.



Mounce’s vehicle, a red 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, was located parked next to Highway 101 north of Florence near Cox Rock, according to the press release.

Mounce was last known to be seen in person at around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. The last communication from her phone to a family member was around 2 p.m., the release stated.

Evidence gathered so far suggests she was not abducted and traveled to her car’s location of her own free will, according to a release from the Dallas Police Department.

Local authorities searched the area around Mounce’s vehicle, but did not locate her.

Mounce is 5-foot-4 and weighs 170 pounds. She has straight black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees a person matching the description should call their local police department.

Mounce is not wanted for any crime and is not believed to be dangerous in any way, but authorities would like to verify she is OK, the release stated.

If anyone had contact with her after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, contact Dallas Sgt. Josh Calef, 503-831-3516.

The Oregon State Police, Lane County Sheriff’s Office (Search and Rescue), U.S. Coast Guard and Lane County fire services have assisted with the search for Mounce so far.