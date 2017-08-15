News In Brief

Police to look for proper safety belt use

MONMOUTH— Monday through Sept. 3, Monmouth Police Department officers will conduct specialized traffic safety enforcement operations, emphasizing the importance of proper safety belt and child seats use.

The enhanced enforcement is possible through a grant from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Trash pickup delayed next week

DALLAS — Republic Services will not pick up trash or recycling on Monday.

Because of expected heavy traffic, trucks will not operate and offices will be closed, according to a letter from Republic Services.

All services will be pushed back one day. If your service day is usually Monday, it will be picked up on Tuesday, and so on. Friday’s pickup will be on Saturday that week.

Residential customers may put extra bags to the curb on their service day to be picked up at minimal charge, according to the letter.

For questions: Republic Services Salem office: 503-363-8890.

BOC approves employment contracts

DALLAS — The Polk County Board of Commissioners approved contracts for County Administrator Greg Hansen to continue working with the county through 2022.

Hansen, who is now retired, will work full-time through a contract ending Dec. 31.

After that, Hansen will work part-time, no more than the 1039 hours limitation required by the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System. Hansen said his schedule would vary, but will mainly consist of 24-hour work weeks.

Hansen announced his intention to retire at the July 18 meeting, but offered the board options to keep him in his administrator role after Dec. 31 on a part-time basis for three to five years.

Volunteers needed for eclipse event

POLK COUNTY — Volunteers are needed for events planned in Polk County around the eclipse.

To volunteer for Dallas’s events, email Bonnie Dreier at DAVC.Bonnie@gmail.com.

To help at Indy Goes Dark, email Courtney Williams at cwilliams@ci.independence.or.us.

An eclipse volunteer training will be at 4 p.m. at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., on Wednesday (today) for Dallas volunteers. All Dallas volunteers will receive T-shirts and other deals throughout the festival.

Fall conference to be held in October

GRAND RONDE — The Oregon Employer Council Fall Conference will be held Oct. 16 and 17 at Spirit Mountain Casino in Grand Ronde.

The conference offers keynote speakers and breakout sessions on human resources, labor law, and business topics, as well as chances to network with businesses from around the state.

Early registration for the conference is $299 per person, or $249 after Sept. 8.

To register or for more information: Greg Ivers, 503-947-1305, or Gregory.e.ivers@state.or.us.

Agenda at: www.oec.org.

Dallas couple killed in accident

DALLAS — A Dallas couple and Toledo man were killed on a three-vehicle, head-on collision on Aug. 2 on Highway 20 in Lincoln County.

On Aug. 2 at approximately 5 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision at milepost 31 of the highway. Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Chevy Equinox SUV was westbound with a 2005 Honda Odyssey van traveling in the same direction a short distance behind the Chevy. For unknown reasons, an eastbound 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup crossed the center line and crashed head on into the Chevy, according to OSP. The Honda was unable to stop and crashed into the other two vehicles and the Dodge caught fire and quickly became fully engulfed.

The two occupants of the Dodge, Gerald Bennett, 74 and passenger as Gloria English Bennett 70, both of Dallas, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevy has been identified as Michael Steenkolk, 52, and his passenger was Kathleen Oliver, 48, both from Toledo. Steenkolk was pronounced dead at the scene and Oliver was airlifted to Emanuel Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Lucy Jaeger, 17, and her passenger was Joseph Schmidt, 20, both from Corvallis. They received minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Newport for evaluation.

The OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, Toledo Police Department, Toledo Fire, Newport Fire, Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, Pac West Ambulance, Life Flight, Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, Lincoln County Medical Examiner's Office, AA Rowley's Towing, Bateman's Mortuary, and Oregon Department of Transportation.