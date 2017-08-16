Anniversary

Darrell and Blanche (Faxon) McCaw will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Aug. 16.

The couple was married at the Church on the Hill in Toledo. They lived in various areas of Lincoln County and settled in Dallas in the early 1960s.

Darrell worked for River Bend Sand & Gravel in Salem as a truck mechanic and retired in 2001.

Blanche was a stay-at-home mom, raising their four children, Ruth Holcomb (1958-2001), Lyle, of Eagle Point, Laurie (Eastridge), of Monroe, and Melinda (Cutler), of Falls City. They have nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

They enjoy many activities with their church, friends and family. They keep active with water aerobics, bowling and traveling around Oregon. Blanche spends many hours hand quilting many placements and quilts. Darrel has an extensive collection of sand from all over the world that many friends and family members have given him.

Their children are hosting an open house on Aug. 27 at the Dallas Church, 450 SE Washington St., from 2 to 5 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to come celebrate this milestone with Darrell and Blanche.