Body Of Grand Ronde Woman Found Near Highway 18

GRAND RONDE -- Oregon State Police seeks information regarding a woman found dead near exit 25 on Highway 18 on Tuesday.

At about 2 p.m., OSP and emergency workers responded to report of a deceased female off Highway 18 near the Fort Hill exit. The woman has been identified as Dayleen Kay Crowder, 52, from Grand Ronde.

Crowder's last known residence was in Grand Ronde at the end of July. OSP is asking anyone who might have information or who had seen Crowder after the end of July to call the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center. 1-800-452-7888 and refer to case number SP17-292529.

Detective Moisan is the lead detective on the case.

Oregon State Police was assisted by Polk County Sheriff's Office, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, Oregon Department of Transportation, Polk County Animal Control, and Polk County District Attorney's Office.