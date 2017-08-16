Quick Hits

Registration open for eclipse disc golf

DALLAS — Registration is open for a disc golf tournament at Dallas City Park on Friday.

The 18-hole tournament will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost is $10, and the first 25 players receive a free gift bag.

There will also be family activities, including corn hole, jenga and volleyball. Concessions will be available.

Online registration is available at www.dallasorrec.com.

For more information: dallasorrec@gmail.com.

Polk Pedalers to hold eclipse ride

DALLAS — The Polk Pedalers Bicycle Club will meet at Courtyard Coffee House, 156 SE Mill St., Dallas on Monday at 7 a.m. The group will go on a 30-mile ride and stop in Independence to view the eclipse.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Carpooling available. For more information: 503-623-6533.

WOU softball to hold tryouts

MONMOUTH — Western Oregon’s softball program will hold open tryouts Sept. 25 at 4:30 p.m.

Tryouts are limited to athletes who already graduated from high school.

Medical paperwork must be turned in by Sept. 15 and all other paperwork is due at least six days prior to the tryout to be eligible.

Forms are available online at www.wouwolves .com. Contact assistant coach Mariah Jimenez at jimenzm@wou.edu if interested. Athletes must communicate with coaching staff to be considered for tryouts.

Cross Creek men’s club results

DALLAS — Cross Creek’s men’s club results for Aug. 7:

Low gross/low net

Gross: 1 (tie), Kevin O’Brien-Wayne Weathers-Steve Albin and Glen White-Ed Johnson-Kevin Moen, 33.

Net: 1 (tie), Don Seth-Lee Gamaney-Vern Smith and Bob Bennett-Jason Fahlman-Pat Farrell, 28; 3, Wayne Baughman-Eldon Rivers-Bill Hansen, 29.