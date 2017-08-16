Mack Peters, 25, of Tualatin, formerly of Boise, Idaho, and Jasmine M. Horn, 31, of Tualatin, formerly of Dallas, were married on June 24.

The groom’s parents are Jon and Sam Peters, of Boise.

The bride’s mother is Billie Rowe, of Salem.

Mack Peters is a research assistant at Oregon Health & Science University. He is a 2010 graduate of Borah High School, Boise. Mack went on foreign exchange to Quito, Ecuador, in 2012. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in biology and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.

Jasmine Peters is a transportation dispatcher for Salem-Keizer Public Schools. She is a 2004 graduate from Dallas High School. Jasmine went on foreign exchange to Kisogawa, Japan, in 2003. She graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2009 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in film and television.

The couple met while filleting salmon for Leader Creek Fisheries in Alaska during the summer of 2014.

The wedding and reception were held at Silver Falls State Park. It was officiated by the groom’s brother, Josh Peters. The bride was given away by her grandfather, Bob Senter, of Whitebird, Idaho.

The best man was Spencer Marrow. Groomsmen were Robert Senter and Randy Miles.

The matron of honor was Jessica Segal. Bridesmaids were Rachel Peters and Erica Felton.

Jasmine has taken Mack’s last name, and they continue to reside in Tualatin, Oregon. The couple will have their honeymoon in Ecuador this December.