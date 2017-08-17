Breaking News

Safeway fuel station to open for 24 hours during eclipse weekend August 17, 2017

OSP conducting death investigation August 17, 2017

Osp Conducting Death Investigation

Itemizer-Observer Staff Report

As of Thursday, August 17, 2017

POLK COUNTY – The Oregon State Police and local Polk County agencies are conducting a death investigation on Dayleen Kay Crowder, 52, from Grand Ronde.

OSP and emergency workers responded to a report of a deceased female off Highway 18 near the exit 25 overpass Tuesday at 2 p.m. The female was identified as Crowder.

Crowder’s last known residence was in Grand Ronde at the end of July.

Based on the investigation so far, Crowder’s death showed no evidence of foul play. The OSP continues to ask anyone who has seen or spoken to Crowder since the end of July to call the OSP Northern Command Center at 800-452-7888 and refer to case number SP17-292529.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Transportation, Polk County Animal Control and the Polk County District Attorney’s Office assisted OSP.

