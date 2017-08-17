Here are phone numbers for local resources in Polk County.

211: Normally a community resource referral number for people in Oregon and southwest Washington, the 211 call takers are set up to answer eclipse-associated questions from August 16 to 23. For assistance, you only need to know the zip code for the area. The service is available 24/7. You can reach this service by dialing 211, texting eclipse to 898211, or visiting 211info.org.

511: The Oregon Department of Transportation's TripCheck service provides travel info by phone via a voice recognition system; just follow the prompts. Find out road conditions all throughout the state and subscribe to receive regional alerts. The service is also available online at www.tripcheck.com.

911: The general rule with calling 911 is to call whenever there is an immediate danger to life or property. Reporting a crime in progress, a medical emergency, a fire, or a traffic crash with injuries are all examples of when to call 911.

Please don't call 911 if you're wondering about the weather, road conditions, or questions about the eclipse.

Non-emergency lines for local police departments are as follows:

Dallas – 503-831-3516

Independence – 503-838-1214

Monmouth – 503-838-1109

Sheriff’s office – 503-623-9251