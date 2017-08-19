﻿

Forecasts Call For Sun On Monday

Itemizer-Observer Staff Report

As of Saturday, August 19, 2017

POLK COUNTY -- Come Monday morning, the skies will be ready for prime eclipse viewing in Polk County.

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny and clear conditions on Monday with a high of 89.

"There might be a few leftover clouds from Sunday night, but conditions will be on the very clear side," meteorologist David Bishop said.

