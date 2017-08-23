Community Calendar

—

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23

• Respite care — 1 to 3 p.m., 182 SW Academy St., Suite 216, Dallas. Free child care for parents who need time to run errands, pay bills, etc. Free. Open for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. 503-877-8473 to reserve space. Diapers are provided.

• Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

• Pickleball — 9 a.m. to noon, Roger Jordan Community Park. Meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. Karen Freeman, 503-871-4172.

• Music in the Park — 6:30 p.m., Main Street Park, Monmouth. Dina y Los Rumberos, Cuban salsa. Free. www.ci.monmouth.or.us.

—

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

• Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club — Noon, First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence. Visiting Rotarians, guests and prospective Rotarians are welcome to these luncheon meetings. Free. 503-838-4884.

• Mom and Me — Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas (enter through emergency door on Clay Street). Breastfeeding support group. Free. 503-831-5593.

• James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

• Polk County Bounty Market — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Academy Building lawn, on the corner of Main and Academy streets, Dallas. 503-623-2564.

• Celebration of American Values picnic — 5 p.m., Gentle House, 855 Monmouth Ave., Monmouth. Sponsored by the Polk County Republican Women featuring music, food and speakers. $25 for adults and $10 for children 11 and younger. Kristy Tindle, 503-999-4322 or Lynnette Henshaw, 503-507-1091.

• Movies in the Park — 8:30 p.m., Riverview Park and Amphitheater, 50 C St., Independence. “Beauty and the Beast,” rated PG. Free. www.independenceamphitheater.com.

—

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club Meeting — 9:45 to 11 a.m. Church of Christ, 127 Heffley St. N., Monmouth. First meeting is free. 503-930-7936.

• Altered Attitudes Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. 503-399-0599.

• The Arc of Polk County Dance and Karaoke Night — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. For adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Admission: $3 (staffers and family admitted free). Snacks available for purchase. 541-223-3261.

• Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.

• River’s Edge Summer Music Series — 7:30 p.m., Riverview Park and Amphitheater, 50 C St., Independence. Chance McKinney, industrialized country. $5 suggested donation. www.independenceamphitheater.com.

—

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

• Polk Community Free Clinic — 7 to 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, Dallas. Free medical and mental health care for uninsured and underinsured. Held on the first and fourth Saturday of the month. 503-990-8772.

• The Original Independence Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Umpqua Bank parking lot, 302 S. Main St., Independence. 503-881-9950.

• Independence Riverview Market — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riverview Park and Amphitheater, 50 C St., Independence. 503-910-8193.

—

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

• Last Sunday at River Gallery — 2 to 4 p.m., River Gallery, 184 S. Main St., Independence. Reception to honor corner and window focus artists. Free. 503-838-6171.

—

MONDAY, AUG. 28

• Central Lions Club — Noon, Independence Elks Lodge 1950 Dining Room, 289 S. Main St., Independence. 503-606-2150.

• Willamette Valley New Horizons Orchestra — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Local orchestra for beginning through intermediate musicians. Meets every Monday. Players of all levels welcome. $25 monthly fee to cover expenses. 503-838-4884.

• Brew and BS: The New Testament — 7 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas. A lecture series on New Testament figures. Bring brew of choice — coffee, tea, chai, beer, wine, cider. 435-503-4304.



—

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

• James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church located at 242 N Main St., Falls City. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.



• Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) Club — 6 to 7 p.m. weigh-in, 7 to 8 p.m. meeting, First Christian Church basement, 1079 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. Meetings offer programs and activities aimed at losing weight. Open to anyone. First meeting is free.

• Overeaters Anonymous — Noon to 1 p.m., Salem Health West Valley, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. Support group meets in the quiet room/chapel immediately inside the emergency entrance on Clay Street. Dee Ann White, 971-718-6444.

• Independence Riverview Market — 2 to 7 p.m., Riverview Park and Amphitheater, 50 C St., Independence. 503-910-8193.

—

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

• Music in the Park — 6:30 p.m., Main Street Park, Monmouth. Coming Up Threes, Celtic. Free. www.ci.monmouth.or.us.