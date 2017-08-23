Community Notebook

Community Fiesta set for Saturday

The Independence-Monmouth Community Fiesta will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Riverview Park in Independence. Donations of $2 will be accepted.

The fiesta will feature music, dance demonstrations, food and vendor booths.

The day celebrates Hispanic culture.

For more information: 503-999-5043.

Moonlight dinner to fund projects

Moonlight and Vines is scheduled for Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Nesmith Readiness Center, 12830 Westview Drive, Dallas.

Attendees will learn about projects supported by the West Valley Hospital Foundation. The evening will include dinner, music and a silent auction.

Cost is $50 per person.

For more information: Jodi Deming, 503-831-3456.

Community Yard Sale seeks sellers

Registration is open for sellers for the Community Yard Sale Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Main Street Park in Monmouth.

There is no charge.

Register online at www.micc-or.org.

The Community Yard Sale will also include music and food. Last year, more than 50 sellers took part in the yard sale.

WOU student feed vendors needed

Western Oregon University is accepting vendor applications for its new student feed Sept. 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost is $30 for Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce members and $60 for nonmembers.

Vendors will receive one table and two chairs, and are responsible for all supplies, giveaways and stock.

Approximately 500 to 600 students are expected to attend if held outside and 350 to 450 students if held inside.

Applications are available online at www.micc-or.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/ 1553.

School supplies, fun provided at Dallas event

Dallas Family Night Out, the community annual-school supplies giveaway, is Friday at Dallas United Methodist Church from 4 to 8 p.m.

In addition to picking up back packs filled with supplies needed for next school year, families can connect with services in the community, participate in games and activities and enjoy a free dinner.

A dunk tank, a bounce house, a live band, give-away baskets, clothing give-away, Zumba dancing, characters in costumes interacting, magicians, balloons, face painting, fire/ambulance/police demonstrations, as well as a quick course of CPR will be provided at the event.

For more information: Sheri Beehner, 503-623-8387, ext. 322 or sbeehner@wvpha.org.