Library Calendar

As of Wednesday, August 23, 2017

DALLAS

950 Main St.

503-623-2633

www.ci.dallas.or.us/library

• Thursday, Aug. 24, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s Story Time.

• Thursday, Aug. 24, 2:30 p.m. — Lego Building.

• Tuesday, Aug. 29, 10:30 a.m. — Morning Children’s Story Time.

• Tuesday, Aug. 29, 3:30 p.m. — Afternoon Children’s Story Time.

• Wednesday, Aug. 30, 4 p.m. — Lowly Worm Kid’s Book Club.

INDEPENDENCE

175 Monmouth St. • 503-838-1811

www.ci.independence.or.us/library

• Wednesday, Aug. 23, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

• Monday, Aug. 28, 4:30 p.m. — Cuentos en Español.

• Wednesday, Aug. 30, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

MONMOUTH

168 S. Ecols St. • 503-751-0182

www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library

• No schedule available by press time.

WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY

111 N. Main St., Falls City

503-787-3521, ext. 319

www.facebook.com/

WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline

• See the library’s Facebook page.

