Our football tickets arrived in the mail this week — and we’re anticipating the Western Oregon University Wolves’ first home game against Humboldt State at McArthur Stadium on Sept. 23. There are four home games this year, and we’re looking forward to every single one of them. It’s so much fun to walk the few blocks from home, joining students and neighbors along the way, to share an afternoon of football right here in MI Town. Tickets are available and prices are reasonable. It’s a great way for a family to support our university without driving out of town, fighting traffic and searching for a parking place.

—

Summertime and salsa just seem to go together well, and this evening’s Music in the Park Series features Dina y los Rumberos — a Cuban Salsa group. Bring your family and friends, a picnic blanket or chairs and enjoy a great evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There’s good food and drink available for purchase from various local vendors. This is the next-to-last program in the summer series, and it’s free.

—

Western Oregon University Emeritus Society sounds quite lofty and intellectual to the ear, but the group is certainly anything but stuffy and boring. Membership is open to all members of our communities, and you don’t have to be a former student or graduate to join. The fee is reasonable — $30 per year, which goes to student scholarships. This past year, $1,000 was awarded to three WOU students. The group meets the first Monday of every month at 1:30 p.m. through the academic year. Rex Fuller, WOU president will speak at the September meeting, which will be on Sept. 5 at 11:30 a.m., at Gentle House on the campus. This is a potluck gathering to celebrate the new school year. If you’d like more information about how to join and become involved with activities, field trips and meet new friends, please call Joan Scherf at 503-623-3761.

—

World War II seems a million years ago for many people — but an interesting and thought provoking display currently at the Independence Civic Center will bring some of that history to life. Many younger people aren’t familiar with the internment of Oregon residents of Japanese descent, who were placed in detention camps, simply because of their race and fears they might be spies who would harm our country following the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941. There is no charge to visit this exhibit, which is open through Sept. 6. Visiting this display is an opportunity to talk with your family and friends about discrimination and share ideas — pro and con — regarding immigration and discrimination.