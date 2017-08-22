Osp, Polk Sheriff Seek Information About Woman’S Death Near Grand Ronde On Aug. 15

POLK COUNTY — The Oregon State Police and local Polk County agencies are conducting a death investigation on Dayleen Kay Crowder, 52, from Grand Ronde.

OSP and emergency workers responded to a report of a deceased female off Highway 18 near the exit 25 overpass Tuesday at 2 p.m. The female was identified as Crowder.

Crowder’s last known residence was in Grand Ronde at the end of July.

Based on the investigation so far, Crowder’s death showed no evidence of foul play. The OSP asks that anyone who has seen or spoken to Crowder since the end of July call the OSP Northern Command Center at 800-452-7888 and refer to case number SP17-292529.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Transportation, Polk County Animal Control and the Polk County District Attorney’s Office assisted OSP.