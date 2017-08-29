Academic Honors

EOU includes locals on honor roll

LaGRANDE — Crystal Good and Raylene McGuire, both of Independence, and Cody Manzi, of Monmouth, made the honor roll at Eastern Oregon University during the spring 2017 term.

To be named to the honor roll, students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 hours of graded coursework.

George Fox lists graduates, honor roll

NEWBERG — Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2017 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

Following is the list of local students who earned recognition:

Dallas — Asheley Crabtree, senior, accounting; Monmouth — Caitlin Fettig, junior, social work; and Ben Griner, senior, computer science.

The following students earned degrees from George Fox in spring, 2017:

Emily Thiessen, of Dallas, bachelor of arts in organizational communication; Kori Chancellor, of Dallas, master of arts in clinical mental health counseling; Kendra Sambuceto, of Dallas, master of arts in teaching; Ruth Wilke, of Dallas, bachelor of science in elementary education; and Sarah Gallup, of Dallas, master of arts in clinical psychology.