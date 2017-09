FALLS CITY — Falls City’s volleyball team defeated Southwest Christian 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 on Friday in the team’s first match of the 2017 season.

The Mountaineers played at Perrydale Tuesday after press time.

Falls City plays at Crosshill Christian Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Mountaineers host Livingstone Adventist on Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.