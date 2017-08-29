Fc Surveys Transportation Needs

FALLS CITY — The city of Falls City is looking for community feedback on public transportation needs.

No public transportation serves the city. According to a city announcement, a concerned group of citizens, a school district representative and social service providers within the city met over the past few months to brainstorm and discuss possible solutions.

The next step is to determine what residents need and would use. To find the survey, go to www.fallscityoregon.gov, and look for a link to the survey on the home page.

Completed surveys can be mailed back with your water bill to Falls City City Hall.

For more information, contact Mona at mhinds@communityservices.us or Donna Creekmore at da_creekmore@yahoo.com.