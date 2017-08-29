﻿
0

Library Calendar

As of Tuesday, August 29, 2017

DALLAS

950 Main St.

503-623-2633

www.ci.dallas.or.us/library

• Thursday, Aug. 31, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s Story Time.

• Thursday, Aug. 31, 2:30 p.m. — Lego Building.

• Tuesday, Sept. 5, 10:30 a.m. — Morning Children’s Story Time.

• Tuesday, Sept. 5, 3:30 p.m. — Afternoon Children’s Story Time.

• Tuesday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m. — Friends of the Library meeting.

INDEPENDENCE

175 Monmouth St.

503-838-1811

www.ci.independence.or.us/library

• Wednesday, Aug. 30, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

• Thursday, Aug. 31, 4:30 p.m. — Chess Club.

• Monday, Sept. 4 — Library closed for Labor Day.

• Wednesday, Sept. 6, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.

• Wednesday, Sept. 6, 1 p.m. — Scrabble with Betty.

MONMOUTH

168 S. Ecols St.

503-751-0182

www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library

• Monday, Sept. 4 — Library closed for Labor Day.

WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY

111 N. Main St., Falls City

503-787-3521, ext. 319

www.facebook.com/

WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline

• See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.

﻿
﻿
﻿

