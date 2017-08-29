Library Calendar

DALLAS
950 Main St.
503-623-2633
www.ci.dallas.or.us/library
• Thursday, Aug. 31, 10:30 a.m. — Children’s Story Time.
• Thursday, Aug. 31, 2:30 p.m. — Lego Building.
• Tuesday, Sept. 5, 10:30 a.m. — Morning Children’s Story Time.
• Tuesday, Sept. 5, 3:30 p.m. — Afternoon Children’s Story Time.
• Tuesday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m. — Friends of the Library meeting.
INDEPENDENCE
175 Monmouth St.
503-838-1811
www.ci.independence.or.us/library
• Wednesday, Aug. 30, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.
• Thursday, Aug. 31, 4:30 p.m. — Chess Club.
• Monday, Sept. 4 — Library closed for Labor Day.
• Wednesday, Sept. 6, 10:30 a.m. — Family Story Time.
• Wednesday, Sept. 6, 1 p.m. — Scrabble with Betty.
MONMOUTH
168 S. Ecols St.
503-751-0182
www.ci.monmouth.or.us/library
• Monday, Sept. 4 — Library closed for Labor Day.
—
WAGNER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
111 N. Main St., Falls City
503-787-3521, ext. 319
www.facebook.com/
WagnerCommunityLibrary/timeline
• See the library’s Facebook page for upcoming events.
