Pedee News

We in Pedee are so sorry to hear of Peter Padilla’s death. He and his wife Joyce were such an inspiration to many people in the area. He had died of cancer on Aug. 7 at the age of 60. His memorial service will be on Sept. 8 in Dallas.

—

Most people in Pedee stayed in the community to view the “Great American Eclipse” last Monday, watching with friends and family; where better to be since we were in the path of totality? Mike Heggen invited friends Jason Pargeter from Seattle and Tom and Jake from Eugene to watch with him, plus his help, Draven Morehead and James Johnson from Salem joined the group for the spectacle. A number of Chris and Jennifer Vandenberg’s friends camped for the long weekend on their place on Pedee Creek Road and so had a great view of the eclipse. The Russells and Brothertons were getting together at the church to watch and were greeted by couples from Seattle, the coast, and California who had stopped by. Same thing happened at the women’s club. June Clark had a small group over, but pointed out that as soon as totality hit, their night light turned on — she’s planning to stay away from it the next time!

—

And we possibly had the best view of all, right in our driveway, as the eclipse was framed by our beautiful hills and trees. Judy Guida, Joe Guida, and Suzanne Burbank came over and we ate cinnamon rolls and “Eclipse” cookies while watching this amazing sight. My only regret was that two minutes was not long enough.

—

Paul and Diane Telfer returned home two weeks ago from a week-long vacation at Seaside with their three children and five grandchildren. They enjoyed their time in the pool and on the beach, and making s’mores. Paul and Diane ended their vacation by hiking 10 miles from Cannon Beach to Seaside over Tillamook Head. At the top is an old bunker from World War II. They then had family over for the eclipse, which they watched from the back of their place, which had a good view.

—

It has been a busy summer for the Telfers, including an overnight trip to Sisters for Diane to assist the Red Cross with wildfire relief. She and I both have quilts at the State Fair, plus we will be helping with the “quilt walk” on one of the days.

—

Pedee Church will be sponsoring a 4-H club this year for interested kids between the ages of 10 and 18. An organizational meeting will be at noon on Sept. 10, but if you can’t make that, your kids are still welcome to join. They will try to have leaders for any projects the kids would like to have. Call Heather Traglia at 503-623-9188 for details.