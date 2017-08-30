Pirates Go 6-2 At Tournament

MOLALLA — Perrydale’s volleyball team went 6-2 at the 1A Season Preview on Friday and Saturday at Country Christian High School.

The Pirates went 2-2 on Friday, falling to Country Christian 25-15, 25-11 and North Douglas 26-24, 25-21 and defeating Joseph 25-16, 25-21 and Ione 25-11, 25-15.

Perrydale won all four matches on Saturday, beating Powder Valley 25-18, 23-25, 15-9; Trinity Lutheran 25-17, 25-9; Hosanna Christian 25-15, 23-25, 16-14; and South Wasco County 25-15, 25-20.

“We started our season out strong,” coach Denise Dickey said. “I am very happy with how our team is playing. We have not had a lot of gym time, so I am hoping to see some big improvements in our offense.”

The Pirates hosted Falls City Tuesday after press time.

Perrydale plays Triad and North Clackamas Christian Thursday at 4:45 and 6:30 p.m., respectively, before hosting Livingstone Adventist Tuesday at 6 p.m.