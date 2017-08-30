Sports Schedule

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

Boys soccer: Central at Thurston, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

Boys soccer: Sprague at Central, 7:30 p.m.

Football: Falls City at Dufur, 7 p.m. Mapleton at Perrydale, 6 p.m. Western Oregon at Idaho State, 5:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Central at North Salem, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Central at North Marion, 4:30 p.m. Perrydale vs. Triad (at North Clackamas Christian), 4:45 p.m. Perrydale at North Clackamas Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s soccer: Biola at Western Oregon, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

Cross-country: Western Oregon at Linfield Harrier Classic, 10 a.m.

Football: Central at Bend, 7 p.m. Dallas at Parkrose, 7 p.m.

Volleyball: Western Oregon vs. Cal State, Dominguez Hills (at Concordia), noon. Western Oregon vs, Lubbock Christian (at Concordia), 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

Cross-country: Central, Dallas at Ultimook Invite, 2 p.m.

Volleyball: Dallas at McKay Tournament, 8 a.m. Western Oregon vs. Western Oregon vs. Westminster (at Concordia), 9:30 a.m.

Women’s soccer: San Francisco State at Western Oregon, 1 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 5

Boys soccer: St. Helens at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Dallas at St. Helens, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Silverton at Central, 6 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 6 p.m. Falls City at Crosshill Christian, 6 p.m. Livingstone Adventist at Perrydale, 6 p.m.

Women’s soccer: Northwest Christian at Western Oregon, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

Volleyball: Livingstone Adventist at Falls City, 6 p.m.



—

Schedules Subject to Change