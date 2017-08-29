Suspect Arrested After Pursuit

LINCOLN CITY — Eric Pullen, 27, was taken into custody on multiple warrants and on charges of eluding and reckless driving after a pursuit that started in Lincoln City and ended in Grand Ronde.

According to a Lincoln City Police press release, on Aug. 22 at around 4 a.m., a Lincoln City Police officer observed a vehicle pull out of Northeast Port Avenue northbound onto Northeast 14th Street and recognized the driver as Pullen, a suspect, who fled police on foot after a vehicle crash on the afternoon of Aug. 21.

The officer activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but Pullen accelerated away from the officer, which initiated a pursuit.

Pullen continued to flee. A second officer set up spike strips near the intersection of Highway 101. Pullen drove over the spike strips and dragged them onto Highway 101, where they fell off onto the northbound lane of travel. The second officer followed the suspect vehicle and the pursuing officer.

Once Pullen reached Highway 18, he turned east and proceeded toward the Grand Ronde area.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Ronde Police took over the pursuit and located the suspect vehicle crashed into a ditch near Spirit Mountain Casino.

Pullen was taken into custody without further incident for an outstanding felony warrant out of Lincoln County, an outstanding warrant out of West Linn Municipal Court, two counts of felony elude, one count of misdemeanor elude, and two counts of reckless driving.

He was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.

Due to the spike strips being dragged onto Highway 101, three uninvolved civilian vehicles were damaged with punctured tires.

One of the vehicles had to be towed due to the damage.

The Lincoln City Police Department is investigating.