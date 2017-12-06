Community Notebook

Salem choir comes to Monmouth

The Salem Community Chorus will present an hour-long Christmas concert at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at Christ Church, 412 Clay St., Monmouth.

The 60-voice regional community chorus is directed by Anna Robinson. The program will include a selection of winter and Christmas music. The free concert will include an afterward time for refreshments.

The Salem Community Chorus meets Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Marks Lutheran Church in Salem.

Annual soup bowl dinner, auction

The Dallas High School Art Department’s 18th annual Soup Bowl Dinner, Auction and Art Show is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Come choose a handcrafted ceramic bowl made by the DHS Art Department for $10. A variety of soups will be served between 5:30 and 6:30 in the DHS Forum, all you can eat.

Second Saturday Art Class returns

The Ash Creek Arts Center, 311 Monmouth St., Independence, returns for crafty holiday ornaments with Felix Oliveros Saturday at 2 p.m.

There is no cost to attend.

The Second Saturday Art Classes are designed for children and parents.

Dallas library to host “Beyond Fake News”

The Dallas Public Library will host “Beyond Fake News: How We Find Accurate Information About the World” Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The Oregon Humanities Conversation project will be facilitated by Kelly McElroy.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information: 503-623-2633.

Library to hold event on Apollo 17

The Dallas Public Library will hold an event on “Apollo 17 — Last Men on the Moon” Saturday at 2 p.m.

Dallas resident Donn W. Anderson will present.

Anderson is a docent at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum in McMinnville.

This is the second part in the library’s Astronomy and Space Exploration series.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information: 503-623-2633.