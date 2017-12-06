Letters To The Editor

View limited at Parker and Hwy 99

The fatal accident Thanksgiving evening at the intersection of Parker Road and Highway 99W persuades me to write about the limited sight distance at that intersection due to vegetation and embankments.

The situation is most difficult when approaching the highway from the west on Parker Road. The view of southbound traffic is very restricted by a thick arborvitae hedge on the adjacent residential property. My guess is that the accident victim stopped at the sign, looked to the south and saw distant traffic, then looked to the north and saw no traffic, not realizing he was looking at the side of a hedge, and pulled out. I pass through that intersection almost daily and, to see around the hedge one almost has to nose into the traffic lane. Solution? A check by the Oregon Department of Transportation to make sure the sight distance is not unduly limited, perhaps a sign warning of the situation, and as always, aware and cautious driving.



Tom Gallagher

Independence

Pedestrians have accountability too

Be mindful of what you wear at night as the ownership for safety is not just on the drivers, but it is also on the city. The worst place is the corner of Washington Street and Jefferson. Even with white pants and a collie with a full white collar, I have to wait to cross until there are absolutely no cars for three to four blocks in either direction of Washington Street, regardless of weather. I have almost been hit three times and once knocked out of the sidewalk onto a car hood. This is a "no stop to turn" intersection. Ticketing is not the answer. I am sure these drivers are not intending to hit anyone.

There is absolutely no excuse for the city or county to make this anything less than a full 4-way stop. Because of the nature of this miss-engineering, I refuse to turn in those drivers simply over a mistake instigated by bad road planning. I am aware. My safety or lack of it becomes my responsibility.

Randy Wisnia

Dallas

Resident fine for Dallas to stay small

When we first moved to Dallas, it was a nice little town.

We got a new Safeway, and that was OK. Then Walmart, that was fine.

Now it’s new houses in a row and more coming. Everywhere it’s build, build, build. In my opinion, we don’t need it. I agree with Louis Stuckey. Except I love pizza.

Mary Thurman

Dallas

Many hands made happy holidays

The Dallas Emergency Food Bank would like to extend our sincere appreciation for the tremendous outpouring of support by the surrounding community during the recent Thanksgiving holiday. Dallas Safeway coordinated the local Turkey Bucks program, providing 138 meals for the Food Bank to share.



Thank you Safeway and all the customers who generously provided their donations for purchase of these dinners. As part of the Dallas Downtown Merchants Turkey Drawing event, merchants donated 54 turkeys that were received just in time for the turkey distribution at the Food Bank on Tuesday, Nov. 21.



For the past many years, the Food Bank has received a substantial financial donation from a regular donor that is targeted for Thanksgiving turkeys. Additionally, this year several individual donors delivered in excess of 25 turkeys directly to the Food Bank the week of Thanksgiving, as well as cash donations.

Numerous food drives during the month brought in generous cash donations and 1,850 pounds of food items. Among the food drives were those held by Home Comfort, Cross Creek Golf Course, Dallas Cinema, Dallas Boy Scouts, Grandma’s Attic, Dallas FFA, Dallas Lions, and Polk About Sams. Local churches provided 1,276 pounds of food during November along with cash donations.

Thank you to Walmart and Safeway for their ongoing support with regular food deliveries, to individual donors, to the farmers and gardeners that graciously share their produce and eggs, to the groups that hold fundraisers throughout the year, and to the volunteers who tirelessly give hours of time and energy.

We live in an exceptionally caring and generous community. You make such a difference in so many lives. We thank you.

Beverlee Linn and

M. Ordonez

Dallas Food Bank volunteers

Dallas

Dallas turf project nearly halfway

The Dallas High School Turf Project is well on its way to reaching its goal of raising $800,000 to install artificial turf on Ron August Field. We have $447,000 in cash, pledges and in-kind donations thanks to the efforts of so many people in this community.

We recently hosted a Ford Drive 4 UR School event with Mid-Valley Ford of Dallas. It was a huge success with 125 test drives, earning $2,500 toward the project. And a pair of Seahawks tickets donated by Jeff Davenport netted over $500 in raffle ticket sales.

We are still collecting cans and bottles for Bottle Drop. To date, we have raised nearly $5,000. The Bottle Drop Holiday Giving program is matching a percentage of our earnings through Dec. 20, so please keep saving your recycles for us.

We will be hosting Bottle Drop collections at Les Schwab on the last Saturday of every month, as well as individual can drives in between.

Check our website for drop sites located around town.

We have an exciting matching challenge underway: Dallas resident Michael Eshelby is matching all business donations dollar for dollar. And individual donations of $10-$300 are being matched by an another Dallas resident. Now is the time to jump in and help us complete this project.

Please visit our website www.dhsboosterclub.org for continual updates on our progress. We also have some wonderful biographies authored by Judy Luther that are very much worth your time to read. I want to thank everyone who has been a part of this effort. Keep up your hard work and we will "Get our turf on."

Stephanie Earhart

Dallas